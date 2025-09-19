Greensboro seeks land transfer from county, High Point for supportive housing plan

Greensboro is looking to repurpose property owned by Guilford County and the city of High Point for a supportive housing community.

The city is requesting a transfer of land on West Wendover Avenue to build up to 60 units on the site.

According to a presentation to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the city would also establish a community center for case management services, jobs training and more.

Greensboro City Council Member Tammi Thurm says these units are needed because a growing number of people are experiencing homelessness, and that’s putting stress on the medical system.

“What we're really looking to do is to stop the flow upstream for the health care system, so that we're addressing the needs before they get to that critical need that you all have seen at local hospitals,” Thurm says.

The High Point City Council will consider the land transfer request at its meeting on Oct. 6.