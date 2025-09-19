Bonita J. Brown formally installed as WSSU's first permanent female chancellor

Bonita J. Brown was formally installed as Winston-Salem State University’s first permanent female chancellor at a ceremony on Friday morning.

WSSU’s choir performed “What Happens When a Woman,” by Alexandra Olsavsky at the event.

Several speakers, including Gov. Josh Stein and University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans praised Brown for her leadership.

When she took the stage, she called her installment a full-circle moment — Brown was born during her mother’s senior year at Winston-Salem State.

“Every decision, every move, every step has led me to this day," she said. "And now I have the privilege to give the next generation of leaders what Winston-Salem State gave my parents: the chance to soar academically and to build a better life through social and economic mobility.”

Brown became the 14th chancellor of WSSU in July of last year.