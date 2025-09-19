Artistic Milliners to acquire a majority stake in Cone Denim

A global denim company is buying a majority stake in Greensboro-based Cone Denim from Elevate Textiles.

The new multi-national company will operate under the Cone Denim name as a standalone within Artistic Milliners, which operates more than a dozen facilities in Pakistan with additional sourcing and manufacturing hubs in Mexico and Los Angeles.

The two former textile industry competitors hope to leverage Cone’s 134-year legacy, combined with Artistic Milliners’ global portfolio, including U.S. manufacturing.

Cone’s Greensboro facility shut down in 2017. Cone Denim president Steve Maggard says he’s excited to re-enter the garment-making market.

"This acquisition and the assets are being added to the company under Cone will now make us fully vertical," says Maggard. "We'll have garment capability. And then the laundry in Los Angeles, to me, is very exciting, because we're able to, once again, have manufacturing in the United States."

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.