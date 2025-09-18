Bringing The World Home To You

Wake Forest launches program to cover tuition for eligible in-state students

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Eddie Garcia
Published September 18, 2025 at 11:11 AM EDT
An arch at WFU
Courtesy Wake Forest University

Wake Forest University announced on Wednesday a plan that will allow some students to attend the school tuition-free.

In-state undergraduates whose family income is less than $200,000 annually will be eligible starting with the fall 2026 semester. For families making under $100,000, living expenses will also be covered via financial aid.

The initiative is called the North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest University.

According to a press release, the plan is part of the school’s long-term strategy aimed at reducing reliance on student loans.

University President Susan R. Wente says the program "says clearly to students and families who may not have considered Wake Forest because of cost: ‘Wake Forest is within your reach.’"
Eddie Garcia
Eddie Garcia is WFDD’s News Director. He is responsible for planning coverage, editing stories, and leading an award-winning news team as it serves the station’s 32-county listening area. He joined WFDD as an audio production intern in 2007 and went on to hold various roles, including producer, Triad Arts Weekend co-host, reporter, and managing editor. When he’s not working, Eddie enjoys spending time with his family, playing guitar, and watching films.
