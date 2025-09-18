Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Raleigh City Council member on fear after political violence. Plus, NC foliage forecast with the 'Fall Color Guy.’

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiCole del CharcoRachel McCarthy
Published September 18, 2025 at 12:21 PM EDT
View from Rough Ridge Trail near the Blue Ridge Parkway
Howard S. Neufeld
View from Rough Ridge Trail near the Blue Ridge Parkway

0:01:00

Raleigh City Council member Jonathan Lambert-Melton on political violence and fear

Raleigh City Council member Jonathan Lambert-Melton talks with Jeff Tiberii about fear, political violence, and rhetoric in the public sphere, following the killing of Charlie Kirk. Lambert-Melton says he has cancelled a public event out of fear.

Jonathan Lambert-Melton, At-Large City Council Member, Raleigh

0:13:00

North Carolina foliage forecast with the "Fall Color Guy’

The days are getting shorter, the air is getting cooler and soon leaves across the region will change from green to brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows. Due South’s Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii talk with Appalachian State University biology professor Howard “Howie” Neufeld, also known as the “Fall Color Guy,” about his fall foliage forecast, and when and where North Carolina leaf peekers are likely to get the best views.

Howard “Howie” Neufeld, biology professor, Appalachian State University

Parmele, NC

0:33:00

Meet the Mayors series: Mayor Jerry McCrary of Parmele, NC 

On this edition of our “Meet the Mayors” series, Mayor Jerry McCrary of Parmele, NC talks with Due South’s Leoneda Inge about his long road back home to Martin County and his big vision for this small town. 

Jerry McCrary, Mayor of Parmele, NC 

Tags
Due South Due South's 'Meet the Mayors'
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy