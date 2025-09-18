Raleigh City Council member on fear after political violence. Plus, NC foliage forecast with the 'Fall Color Guy.’

0:01:00

Raleigh City Council member Jonathan Lambert-Melton on political violence and fear

Raleigh City Council member Jonathan Lambert-Melton talks with Jeff Tiberii about fear, political violence, and rhetoric in the public sphere, following the killing of Charlie Kirk. Lambert-Melton says he has cancelled a public event out of fear.

Jonathan Lambert-Melton, At-Large City Council Member, Raleigh

0:13:00

North Carolina foliage forecast with the "Fall Color Guy’

The days are getting shorter, the air is getting cooler and soon leaves across the region will change from green to brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows. Due South’s Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii talk with Appalachian State University biology professor Howard “Howie” Neufeld, also known as the “Fall Color Guy,” about his fall foliage forecast, and when and where North Carolina leaf peekers are likely to get the best views.

Howard “Howie” Neufeld, biology professor, Appalachian State University

0:33:00

Meet the Mayors series: Mayor Jerry McCrary of Parmele, NC

On this edition of our “Meet the Mayors” series, Mayor Jerry McCrary of Parmele, NC talks with Due South’s Leoneda Inge about his long road back home to Martin County and his big vision for this small town.

Jerry McCrary, Mayor of Parmele, NC

