Reimbursement applications now open for repairs to roads damaged by Helene in Western North Carolina

Western North Carolina residents can now apply for reimbursements for repairs to private roads and bridges.

The funds will cover up to 50 percent of any documented repair costs caused by Hurricane Helene. Individuals in disaster-declared counties like Watauga, Ashe and Wilkes have six months to apply.

According to a news release, an on-site review of the repair work is required before any reimbursements are awarded.

The state established the $25 million program earlier this year to restore private property access for those in need.