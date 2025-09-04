New public archive reveals Juul’s role in youth vaping crisis

A new public archive is giving researchers and policymakers an inside look at Juul Labs’ role in the youth vaping crisis.

The collection contains nearly 5 million internal company documents detailing marketing strategies and business practices.

It was built by North Carolina health officials in partnership with UNC Chapel Hill and UC San Francisco.

The project is funded through a legal settlement between the state and Juul.

In 2024, more than 1.6 million U.S. middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes.