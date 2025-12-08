Bringing The World Home To You

Making a Year-End Gift? Click Here for Deadlines.

Education leaders have long struggled with NC's school letter grades. That system could soon change

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published December 8, 2025 at 2:57 PM EST
Christina Klukow teachers her fourth graders about fractions using tiles.
James Farrell
/
WFAE
Christina Klukow teaches her fourth graders about fractions using tiles at Tuckaseegee Elementary School, which has increased two letter grades in the state's accountability model over the last two school years.

A new task force has started work to redesign how North Carolina measures school performance after years of criticism of the current system by education leaders.

The state assigns schools letter grades based on test scores and annual improvement. But some argue this system doesn’t account for other factors that demonstrate school quality, such as class size or access to advanced placement opportunities.

State Board member Alan Duncan said at the task force’s first meeting Friday the existing system offers a narrow view of school performance.

"At the same time, it has shaped school behaviors and public perceptions in ways that don’t fully reflect the strengths, the aspirations and most importantly, the potential of our children, or for that matter, our educators,” Duncan said.

They aim to adopt a new statewide model by June 2027, with hopes of implementing it statewide the next year. The group consists of state board members, legislators, parents, students and education leaders — including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Crystal Hill.

State Superintendent Mo Green’s strategic plan calls for reforming the system. Members will consider things like student access to AP and career and technical education opportunities, plus whether the same system is appropriate for elementary, middle and high schools. The goal is to create a system that uses multiple measures, recognizes growth and equality of opportunity, and emphasizes readiness beyond graduation.

James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
