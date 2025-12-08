Thousands eligible for payment after Weaver fire settlement approved

People who evacuated during the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant fire in 2022 could soon receive hundreds of dollars in compensation.

On Monday, Judge Edwin Wilson officially signed off on an $8 million class action settlement with Winston Weaver Company for the January 2022 fire, which forced mass evacuations amid fears of an explosion.

Roughly 6,500 people who lived or worked within a mile of the site are eligible. After attorneys’ fees, each individual could receive around $750.

Gary Jackson, an attorney for the plaintiffs, called the settlement fair and reasonable given the stress and out-of-pocket costs faced by those who fled.

To receive compensation, residents must file a claim by mail or online. It’s unclear when payments will be distributed.

A separate lawsuit on behalf of affected business owners is scheduled for trial in January.