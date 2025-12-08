New WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps to speak at community event

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ new superintendent will be sharing his vision for the district at a community event on Tuesday afternoon.

The talk is called “A New Chapter For Our Schools.”

Superintendent Don Phipps will outline his plan to lead the district through its financial crisis and rebuild trust with the community.

WS/FCS has been grappling with a major deficit since the end of March. The district’s debt has come down from more than $40 million to about $11 million at last count.

Phipps, who was sworn into the leadership role just last week, is tasked with continuing to pay off the debt and rebuild the district’s finances.

His talk is part of a monthly discussion series focused on education called Faith in the City, hosted at Knollwood Baptist Church.