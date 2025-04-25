Nina's Favorite Looks From Three Disabled Fashionistas

From sewing rainbow scale maille headpieces to rocking heels in wheelchairs, disabled folks have been creating inclusive and accessible fashion long before “adaptive clothing” became a household term. Here are some of our favorite adaptive fashion looks from the personal collections of Dr. Ben Barry, Sky Cubacub and Samantha Jade Durán!
Nina Alex Scott is a multimedia artist, writer and digital designer with a passion for uplifting intersectional stories. She is currently the Audience Engagement Intern for “Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. Nina is a proud UNC alumna, was raised in the Triangle and is a co-founder of UNC Chapel Hill’s Xpressions Magazine.
For the Embodied podcast, Nina started talking to her friends about connecting to their cultures through food. Here's a bit of Nina's conversation with her friend Sari about how they use food to connect to their Ethiopian heritage.
There are 13 different subtypes of the connective tissue disorder Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, and it often takes folks decades to get a diagnosis. As of five years ago, Soph Myers-Kelley and his mother, René Myers, both uncovered their own EDS diagnoses, and they joined us on Embodied to talk about the multitude of ways EDS has affected their bodies and relationship.