Nina's Favorite Looks From Three Disabled Fashionistas

WUNC | By Nina Alex Scott
Published April 25, 2025 at 2:43 PM EDT

From sewing rainbow scale maille headpieces to rocking heels in wheelchairs, disabled folks have been creating inclusive and accessible fashion long before “adaptive clothing” became a household term. Here are some of our favorite adaptive fashion looks from the personal collections of Dr. Ben Barry, Sky Cubacub and Samantha Jade Durán!

Nina (who has brown skin, ombre locs, pink glasses, and a checker patterned sweater), discusses her favorite looks from three different guests. There are three images at the top of this one: on the left, Sky Cubacub is wearing a neon pink two piece with circle cut outs that show their chest, alongside a scale maille headpiece. They have large red earrings that resemble chain links. In the middle, Dr. Ben Barry is wearing a colorful blue suit with large feather plumes that extend off of his shoulders. He is wearing blue, shimmery eyeshadow. On the left, Samantha Jade Durán is shown sitting in her pink wheelchair that has tiger illustration decals. She’s wearing a green cropped blouse, white pants with a floral pattern, an orange hat, pink sunglasses, and green block heels.

Nina Alex Scott
Nina Alex Scott is a multimedia artist, writer and digital designer with a passion for uplifting intersectional stories. She is currently the Audience Engagement Intern for “Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. Nina is a proud UNC alumna, was raised in the Triangle and is a co-founder of UNC Chapel Hill’s Xpressions Magazine.
