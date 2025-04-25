Bringing The World Home To You

Connecting with Ethiopian Food and Culture

WUNC | By Nina Alex Scott
Published April 25, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT

For the Embodied podcast, Nina started talking to her friends about connecting to their cultures through food. Here's a bit of Nina's conversation with her friend Sari about how they use food to connect to their Ethiopian heritage.

A promotional graphic for the podcast "Embodied" from WUNC. The background shows a person with locs wearing headphones and speaking into a microphone. Overlaid are two circular photos: the top one features a person with brown skin, short locs, a colorful headscarf and a white shirt speaking into a mic; the bottom one shows another woman with brown skin, locs, glasses and a black top reaching toward the camera while wearing headphones. Text in the center reads, "Connecting with Ethiopian Food with Nina & Sari." A chef emoji and a plate with utensils emoji are also included in the design.

Nina Alex Scott
Nina Alex Scott is a multimedia artist, writer and digital designer with a passion for uplifting intersectional stories. She is currently the Audience Engagement Intern for “Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. Nina is a proud UNC alumna, was raised in the Triangle and is a co-founder of UNC Chapel Hill’s Xpressions Magazine.
