Connecting with Ethiopian Food and Culture

For the Embodied podcast, Nina started talking to her friends about connecting to their cultures through food. Here's a bit of Nina's conversation with her friend Sari about how they use food to connect to their Ethiopian heritage.
Nina Alex Scott is a multimedia artist, writer and digital designer with a passion for uplifting intersectional stories. She is currently the Audience Engagement Intern for “Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. Nina is a proud UNC alumna, was raised in the Triangle and is a co-founder of UNC Chapel Hill’s Xpressions Magazine.
The online bookstore is run entirely by the volunteers at Friends of the Durham Library, a nonprofit that has worked with the library since at least the 1980s, Shayne Goodrum, FODL's former president, said.
The aid-on-wheels program, which began this past January, served 3,000 individuals in its first 70 days, illustrating the "urgent need," the organization said in a statement, for solutions that bring resources directly to those they serve.
President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. With it back in the House, community organizations are bracing for the effects of cuts to the federal food assistance program.