Adapting to a Disabled Life with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

WUNC | By Nina Alex Scott
Published April 25, 2025 at 2:37 PM EDT

There are 13 different subtypes of the connective tissue disorder Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, and it often takes folks decades to get a diagnosis. As of five years ago, Soph Myers-Kelley and his mother, René Myers, both uncovered their own EDS diagnoses, and they joined us on Embodied to talk about the multitude of ways EDS has affected their bodies and relationship.

René Myers (left) and Soph Myers-Kelley (right) are seated next to each other, discussing Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. René is an older white woman with short white hair, and glasses. She is wearing a black and red coat with a red scarf, and is holding a wooden cane decorated with colorful, hand painted stick figure drawings. Soph is a white person wearing a beige hat, glasses with Black frames, a sleeveless colorful sweater vest, and maroon leggings.

Nina Alex Scott
Nina Alex Scott is a multimedia artist, writer and digital designer with a passion for uplifting intersectional stories. She is currently the Audience Engagement Intern for “Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. Nina is a proud UNC alumna, was raised in the Triangle and is a co-founder of UNC Chapel Hill’s Xpressions Magazine.
