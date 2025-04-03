Mo Green warns sudden halt to pandemic funding will hit four counties hard

State Superintendent Mo Green is warning that a new decision from the U.S. Department of Education “threatens the financial integrity” of four North Carolina school districts.

A letter last week from U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon immediately revoked all deadline extensions for schools to use funds from the pandemic relief grants in the Education Stabilization Fund.

In a joint statement with the State Board of Education at this month's board meeting, Green said the decision would affect Robeson, Richmond, Lenoir and Halifax County schools.

“These districts will now face potential cancellation of projects or, worse, will not have the resources to pay the bills for work already done." Green said, reciting the statement. "This sudden reversal creates an administrative and financial crisis for districts that have legitimately relied on the U.S. DOE’s prior approval.”

McMahon says even schools that had prior approval will no longer be able to use their unused funds.

"You could not rely on the department adhering to its original decision," the letter reads. "That is especially true because the extension was a matter of administrative grace. You were entitled to the full award only if you liquidated all financial obligations within 120 days of the end of the period of performance. You failed to do so."

While schools can apply again for an extension on an “individual, project-specific basis,” Green said that creates unnecessary complications and uncertainty.

The Department of Education also sent letters to state education officials requiring them to certify compliance with nondiscrimination policies — and to eliminate what the department says are discriminatory diversity, equity and inclusion policies — or risk losing Title I federal funding for low-wealth students.