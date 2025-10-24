NC News Roundup: NC Republicans pass new Congressional map. No state budget expected this year.
On the North Carolina News Roundup...
The state legislature was back in Raleigh to once again redraw Congressional districts, this time at the request of President Donald Trump.
And while Republicans all agreed to create another GOP safe seat, things got tense between the House and Senate as talks broke down again over the state budget and Medicaid funding.
And outside the legislative building, Governor Josh Stein unveiled a new workforce training program with help from a major aviation company.
Guest host Colin Campbell and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.
Guests
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy
Lynn Bonner, investigative reporter, NC Newsline
Zachery Eanes, Axios Raleigh
Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief the Raleigh News & Observer