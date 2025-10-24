Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: NC Republicans pass new Congressional map. No state budget expected this year.

By Colin Campbell,
Cole del Charco
Published October 24, 2025 at 1:45 PM EDT
The Rev. William Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach, speaks outside of the N.C. Legislative Building on Thursday, October 23. Barber criticized the impacts North Carolina's new congressional map will have on Black voters in the eastern part of the state, vowing legal action.
Adam Wagner
/
NC Newsroom
The Rev. William Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach, speaks outside of the N.C. Legislative Building on Thursday, October 23. Barber criticized the impacts North Carolina's new congressional map will have on Black voters in the eastern part of the state, vowing legal action.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

The state legislature was back in Raleigh to once again redraw Congressional districts, this time at the request of President Donald Trump.

And while Republicans all agreed to create another GOP safe seat, things got tense between the House and Senate as talks broke down again over the state budget and Medicaid funding.

And outside the legislative building, Governor Josh Stein unveiled a new workforce training program with help from a major aviation company.

Guest host Colin Campbell and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Guests

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Lynn Bonner, investigative reporter, NC Newsline

Zachery Eanes, Axios Raleigh 

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief the Raleigh News & Observer

Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
