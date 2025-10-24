Greensboro set to relocate its Doorway Project

The City of Greensboro is moving its Doorway Project to Pomona Park the week of October 27. The program provides temporary housing to individuals experiencing homelessness.

It’s one of several services overseen by the Community Safety Department, which also offers outreach, crisis intervention and referrals to additional support networks.

When it was launched three years ago, it was the first temporary shelter community in the state. Initially operating during the fall and winter, this year, the project was extended to the spring and summer months.

Temporary shelter options include 30 two-person pallet homes and five RV trailers. The Doorway Project also offers services to help people find permanent housing.

