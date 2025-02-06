Federal buyouts affect Asheville's NOAA office and the future of climate data

This coverage is made possible through a partnership between BPR and Grist , a nonprofit environmental media organization.

A judge gave federal employees facing a dilemma to accept the recent "buyout" option a temporary reprieve.

Employees originally had until midnight tonight to accept or reject an offer from the new Department of Government Efficiency run by Elon Musk. A federal judge suspended the deadline at a 1 p.m. court hearing today, saying he would consider the matter again on Monday.

The ruling impacts North Carolina’s 23,000 federal employees, including about 4,000 in Asheville . Among them, 175 work for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), with most based at the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) , which houses one of the world’s largest climate and weather data archives.

Craig McLean , who spent nearly 40 years at NOAA and led the agency’s research division, told BPR that the interference could disrupt day-to-day life and commerce. He said the Asheville office, a repository of the country’s climate data, is essential.

“Asheville holds a data record that’s important to every American citizen,” McClean said. “Simple things like an emergency coming, the floods in Asheville, those forecasts were accurate.”

Researchers around the world, as well as professionals in both the public and private sectors, use data and access tools—including insurance companies, which base their rates and risk analyses on climate data records and projections.

“Banking, finance, real estate, the transportation industry, agriculture,” McClean added. “Economy, safety of life and property are all delivered to the American citizen by NOAA.”

Sources familiar with the situation confirmed that work at the agency is continuing as usual, but say employee resource groups were disbanded by verbal order in late January. Employees were instructed to remove internal web pages, cancel events and meetings.