Triangle in snow in photos
Snow began falling across the Triangle on Friday January 10, 2025.
Forecasters expect total snow and sleet accumulations between 2-4 inches. A light glaze of freezing rain or freezing drizzle will also be possible before precipitation tapers off Saturday morning, according to NWS Raleigh.
Snowfall in Chapel Hill began January 10, 2025
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
Snowfall around the Triangle on January 10 and 11, 2025.
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
Snowfall around the Triangle on January 10 and 11, 2025.
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
Snowfall around the Triangle on January 10 and 11, 2025.
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
Snowfall around the Triangle on January 10 and 11, 2025.
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
Snowfall began January 10, 2025
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
Snowfall in Chapel Hill began January 10, 2025
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
Snowfall in Chapel Hill on Jan. 10, 2025
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
Snowfall around the Triangle on January 10 and 11, 2025.
Snowfall around the Triangle on January 10 and 11, 2025.
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC