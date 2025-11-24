WUNC to air special Thanksgiving programs

As families and loved ones gather together for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, don’t forget to tune in to special programs on WUNC.

Turkey Confidential from APM will air on Thursday at 12 p.m. Join Francis Lam from The Splendid Table as he walks through special Thanksgiving rituals and his special food preparation techniques.

At 8 p.m. join us for Horn of Plenty, an hour of music and stories focused on the traditions of the holiday.

And at 12 p.m. on Friday, tune in for The Turducken. Join Lulu Miller and the Radiolab team for three fun stories that explore quirky traditions connected to Thanksgiving.