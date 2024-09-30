Bringing The World Home To You

UNC system sends support to western campuses

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published September 30, 2024 at 9:02 PM EDT
The UNC system is sending aid to college students in the western part of North Carolina in the wake of Helene. While some college students have made their way home to families farther east, many others remain cut off from the rest of the state.

University leaders say students at the system’s western campuses are safe and have access to food and water, but communication remains limited.

Classes are suspended at Appalachian State, UNC Asheville and Western Carolina University.

UNC system leaders say other campuses across the state have rushed to provide support to those campuses.

Among those contributions: NC State sent a team of student affairs professionals, counselors and facilities crews to UNC Asheville, while East Carolina University sent food trucks for staff and students. UNC-Chapel Hill sent an environmental safety team to assess facilities concerns at Appalachian State.

UNC system leaders say all UNC institutions will provide mental health support to students impacted by the storm.

