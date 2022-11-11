Bringing The World Home To You

American Veteran: This Black World War II aviator first experienced racial integration in a POW camp

American Homefront Project | By Elizabeth Friend
Published November 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST
Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Harold Brown, member of World War II’s Tuskegee Airmen, U.S. Air Force.
Ronan Killeen
/
Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Harold Brown, member of World War II’s Tuskegee Airmen, U.S. Air Force.

To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteran and the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military.

Harold Brown made up his mind at age 11 that he wanted to become a pilot. He flew 30 missions during World War II as one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black aviators in the U.S. military.

His unit, the 99th Fighter Squadron, flew P-51 Mustangs to protect bombers on raids over Germany. “They nicknamed us the ‘Red Tail Angels’ because we never went off and left them,” he recalled.

During a mission targeting German trains, Brown's plane went down. He was captured and held as a prisoner of war until his camp was liberated by General George Patton in the spring of 1945.

An earlier version of this story included an incorrect date for the liberation of Harold Brown's POW camp. It was 1945, not 1944.

Harold Brown was recorded by Insignia Films for GBH Boston. For more on American Veteran, visit pbs.org/americanveteran.

This excerpt was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Elizabeth Friend
Elizabeth Friend grew up in North Carolina listening to public radio in the backseat of the family station wagon. She has been reporting and producing at WUNC since 2016, covering everything from Army history to armadillos. She's also the co-founder of the beloved summer event series Audio Under The Stars. In her spare time she enjoys exploring the outside world with her family, dabbling in esoteric crafts, and cheese.
