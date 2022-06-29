Bringing The World Home To You

Jimetta Rose, 'Let The Sunshine In'

American Homefront Project | By Brian Burns
Published June 29, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT

LA-based producer/singer/arranger Jimetta Rose recently put out a call for singers, looking to form a community choir that focused less on ability and more on singing as a form of healing. It's how The Voices of Creation began — and the project's first single with Rose, "Let The Sunshine In," is indeed a force for healing. After a slow and meditative buildup it shifts, inviting us to bob our heads and clap our hands. An upbeat piano riff begins to carry the tune as the choir cuts loose and announces, "We are the Voices of Creation, we came to bring you life." It's hard not to get caught up in the energy on either side of this song, which ultimately ends up reminding us: we're not alone.

Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of King Street Soul on WHUP in Hillsborough, NC and a contributor to NPR Music. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
