anaiis (feat. Topaz Jones), 'chuu'

Following two thematically heavy and introspective singles, anaiis' new track "chuu" carries a message of calmness and relief. "After having spent so much energy dwelling on the heavier themes that inspired this body of work, I just needed to offer myself this catharsis," the London-based artist says of "chuu," one of the many highlights of her debut record this is no longer a dream. Joining her on the track is New Jersey rapper Topaz Jones, whose verse fits perfectly over the same mellow beat that carries anaiis' ethereal vocals.

