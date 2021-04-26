Bringing The World Home To You

HBCU Trivia Night: Astrology, Horror and Local History

North Carolina Public Radio
Published April 26, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT
Made into faux constellations against a starry backdrop, the image includes a collage of the Greensboro Four statue above a map of North Carolina next to a sketch of Taurus, the bull. Above it all is the hashtag Black History 365.
Creative Commons, adapted by Grant Holub-Moorman
/
Black history is North Carolina history. Depicted above are the Greensboro Four, the college freshmen who sat down at the all-white Woolworth's counter in 1960.

Online HBCU Trivia Night returns May 12th at 7pm! Categories include: astrology, horror, global slang, cereal box lore and, as always, we celebrate Black history 365.

Test your knowledge, play with a statewide audience and win prizes!

Each round features a live poetry performance from The Poetry Cafe in Greensboro, Jambalaya Soul Slam from across the Triangle, and Word of Mouth Wednesdays out of Winston-Salem.

HBCU Trivia Night is sponsored by Your Pie Pizza and presented by WUNC, The Warrenist, WNAA 90.1FM, and Wake County Public Libraries' career service "Get That Job!"

