HBCU Trivia Night: Astrology, Horror and Local History
Online HBCU Trivia Night returns May 12th at 7pm! Categories include: astrology, horror, global slang, cereal box lore and, as always, we celebrate Black history 365.
Test your knowledge, play with a statewide audience and win prizes!
Each round features a live poetry performance from The Poetry Cafe in Greensboro, Jambalaya Soul Slam from across the Triangle, and Word of Mouth Wednesdays out of Winston-Salem.
HBCU Trivia Night is sponsored by Your Pie Pizza and presented by WUNC, The Warrenist, WNAA 90.1FM, and Wake County Public Libraries' career service "Get That Job!"