Union County Walgreens Gave Saline, Not COVID Vaccine, To 22 People

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published April 19, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT
A Walgreens store (not the one pictured) in Union County reportedly gave several people saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A Walgreens pharmacy in Monroe gave a small number of people an injection of saline instead of a COVID-19 vaccine last month, the company said Monday.

Erin Loverher, a Walgreens spokesperson, said 22 people at one location were affected by the mix-up on March 20 at the pharmacy and were scheduled to receive their second shot over the past weekend.

“In alignment with CDC recommendations, we reached out to all impacted patients and administered a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as the impacted patients were available to return to the pharmacy,” Loverher said in a statement.

She noted pharmacists sometimes use saline solutions during training and that there is no reason to believe anyone injected was harmed. Walgreens is investigating what went wrong, reviewing its processes and is working to prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future.

“We continue to strengthen our operating procedures and are committed to this not occurring again,” Loverher said.

Monroe is 26 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
