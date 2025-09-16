Stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway reopens, restoring access to Craggy Gardens and Mount Mitchell

Nearly a year after Hurricane Helene triggered landslides that closed large sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway, one of Western North Carolina’s most popular drives is open again.

According to a National Park Service press release , repairs at mileposts 375 and 380 have been completed, reopening a 26-mile stretch from Asheville at milepost 382 to Ridge Junction Overlook at milepost 355.3, near Mount Mitchell State Park.

That section includes Craggy Gardens — a favorite destination about 20 miles from Asheville, known for its sweeping views and summertime rhododendron blooms. Now that the parkway is reopened there, visitors have access to the Craggy Gardens Visitor Center, the Craggy Pinnacle Trail and a short section of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. The picnic area and several trail segments remain closed.

The reopening also restores access to Mount Mitchell State Park and nearby lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

Parkway leaders said this milestone marks the completion of an initial round of recovery projects. More than 40 additional sites still need repairs, with the heaviest damage between Linville Falls and Mount Mitchell. Upcoming work will stabilize the road, remove debris and repair overlooks and guardrails.