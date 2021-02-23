Bringing The World Home To You

Pandemic Thwarts British Couple's Plan To Relive Paris Honeymoon

Published February 23, 2021 at 5:54 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Nick and Bernie Charman always had Paris. Last year, they meant to go back and relive their honeymoon. But the pandemic forced a change in plans. And instead, Nick brought France to their front yard in Hastings, England. He built a 22-foot tall Eiffel Tower that lights up like the real thing. Nick told The Sun tabloid that his wife and neighbors love it. But the town council said it's a code violation and ordered him to take it down. But he and Bernie are keeping their Parisian dream alive. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

