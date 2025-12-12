Bringing The World Home To You

NC News Roundup: Trump endorses Berger, updates on Medicaid  and upcoming 2026 primary election races

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published December 12, 2025 at 1:48 PM EST
On the North Carolina News Roundup... President Trump offers a Truth Social endorsement of a leading state Republican in the face of an upcoming primary. With health care subsidies set to expire, a reversal of sorts within Medicaid. And credit card fees are on the rise this holiday season. Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, reporter for Axios Raleigh
Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy
Nathan Collins, investigative reporter, The News & Observer

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
