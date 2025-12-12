NC News Roundup: Trump endorses Berger, updates on Medicaid  and upcoming 2026 primary election races

0:01:00

On the North Carolina News Roundup... President Trump offers a Truth Social endorsement of a leading state Republican in the face of an upcoming primary. With health care subsidies set to expire, a reversal of sorts within Medicaid. And credit card fees are on the rise this holiday season. Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, reporter for Axios Raleigh

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Nathan Collins, investigative reporter, The News & Observer

