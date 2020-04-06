Virtuality Reality Races: Expect The Unexpected

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

So have you had trouble adjusting to all this extra time at home with your spouse? I'm asking for a friend here. As for Mirinda Carfrae, she was participating in a virtual reality triathlon when her husband, Tim, tripped over a power cord and yanked her out of second place. He had actually been bringing Mirinda some old trophies to keep her motivated. Tim is also a triathlete. His wife is promising not to get revenge during his own VR race next week.