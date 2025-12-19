Tiny Desk Radio: dodie, Steve Martin, Natalia Lafourcade

Guest host Robin Hilton joins Tiny Desk Radio host Anamaria Sayre to discuss Tiny Desk performances from English singer-songwriter dodie, comedian-turned-banjo player Steve Martin and his Steep Canyon Rangers, and Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade.

Want more? Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

dodie: Tiny Desk Concert

Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers: Tiny Desk Concert

Natalia Lafourcade: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson and Dhanika Pineda. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

Copyright 2025 NPR