Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Caterer Saves The Wedding

Published September 14, 2018 at 5:14 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Barbecue saved the day for a couple-to-be in Cincinnati. Kelsey Schneck and her fiance were celebrating with friends and family at the rehearsal dinner when the man who was supposed to marry them fell and broke his leg. Luckily for them, the catering company providing the barbecue for the rehearsal happened to have a guy on staff named Manny Morales who was licensed to marry people. He stepped in the next afternoon and married the couple, maybe threw in some extra brisket to boot. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories