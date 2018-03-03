Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now panel, what will be the big story everybody is talking about Monday morning about this weekend's Oscars? Luke Burbank.
LUKE BURBANK: That moment Barbra Streisand rode down the red carpet atop a team of 30 freshly cloned corgis.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.
ROXANNE ROBERTS: Jimmy Kimmel will announce a write-in winner for Best Picture, "The Shape Of Three Billboards, Or A Tragic Love Story About Two Geometry Teachers."
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.
PAULA POUNDSTONE, BYLINE: Meryl Streep got Best Actor for "Get Out."
(LAUGHTER)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Luke Burbank, Roxanne Roberts, Paula Poundstone.
(APPLAUSE)
