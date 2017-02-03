Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

Tift Merritt On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 3, 2017 at 5:55 PM EST
Tift Merritt performs in the <em>World Cafe</em> studio.
Tift Merritt performs in the <em>World Cafe</em> studio.

North Carolina singer-songwriter Tift Merritt arrived at our session with her new daughter, Jean, in tow. Jean's one of at least three new things in her life: She also has a new album, Stitch Of The World, and a new partner in pedal-steel guitarist Eric Heywood.

Merritt wrote most of Stitch Of The World while pregnant. "I have always been very anxious and careful about how motherhood would affect what I do," she says. She needn't have worried, though: The album, which she produced with Sam Beam of Iron & Wine, may be Merritt's best work yet. Her World Cafeperformance, particularly the song "Heartache Is An Uphill Climb," is extraordinary. Hear it via the complete session in the player above and check out the video below.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Tags

WUNC Music
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye
More Stories