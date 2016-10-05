Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Hospital Charged Parents $39.35 To Hold Their Newborn 'Skin To Skin'

Published October 5, 2016 at 7:01 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When it comes to hospital bills, there are all sorts of hidden costs that can be charged for mundane items, like gloves and combs and, turns out, for holding your newborn after delivery. One Utah couple paid $39.35 for the baby-holding, under the charge, skin-to-skin after C-section. The couple posted the hospital bill online - not in anger, since the birth went well - saying they got a chuckle out of it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories