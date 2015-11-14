Bringing The World Home To You

Photos: Friday Night's Attacks In Paris

By Kainaz Amaria,
Dana Farrington
Published November 14, 2015 at 6:10 AM EST

A series of shootings and explosions horrified Paris on Friday night. With six attacks, more than 120 people are dead, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said Friday. (Follow the Two-Way blog for the latest news.)

Key locations of violence include restaurants, a concert hall and a soccer stadium just outside Paris. French President Francois Hollande declared a state of emergency, calling for additional restrictions at the country's borders and for military reinforcements in Paris. President Obama called the attacks "outrageous" and pledged U.S. support for France.

Here are images of the night:

French fire brigade members aid an injured person near the Bataclan concert hall.
Christian Hartmann / Reuters/Landov
French police with protective shields walk in line near the Bataclan concert hall.
Christian Hartmann / Reuters/Landov
Law enforcement officers gather outside the Bataclan, where people inside were being held hostage.
/ Olivier Arandel/Landov
A white sheet covers a victim outside a restaurant in central Paris.
/ Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images
An injured man holds his head as people gather near the Bataclan concert hall.
Christian Hartmann / Reuters/Landov
Rescuers stand in a restaurant following an attack in central Paris.
/ Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images
French President Francois Hollande (center), flanked by French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (left) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (right), addresses reporters near the Bataclan.
/ Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images
A French policeman assists a victim near the Bataclan concert hall.
Philippe Wojazer / Reuters/Landov
Rescue workers evacuate an injured person on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, near the Bataclan.
/ Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images
People wearing survival blankets walk by a rescuer near the Bataclan concert hall.
/ MIguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images
The Bataclan concert hall was the site of the most casualties.
Christian Hartmann / Reuters/Landov
French President Francois Hollande on Saturday blamed the Islamic State for the attacks.
Christian Hartmann / Reuters/Landov
