Photos: Friday Night's Attacks In Paris

A series of shootings and explosions horrified Paris on Friday night. With six attacks, more than 120 people are dead, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said Friday. (Follow the Two-Way blog for the latest news.)

Key locations of violence include restaurants, a concert hall and a soccer stadium just outside Paris. French President Francois Hollande declared a state of emergency, calling for additional restrictions at the country's borders and for military reinforcements in Paris. President Obama called the attacks "outrageous" and pledged U.S. support for France.

Here are images of the night:

Christian Hartmann / Reuters/Landov / French fire brigade members aid an injured person near the Bataclan concert hall.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters/Landov / French police with protective shields walk in line near the Bataclan concert hall.

/ Olivier Arandel/Landov / Law enforcement officers gather outside the Bataclan, where people inside were being held hostage.

/ Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images / A white sheet covers a victim outside a restaurant in central Paris.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters/Landov / An injured man holds his head as people gather near the Bataclan concert hall.

/ Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images / Rescuers stand in a restaurant following an attack in central Paris.

/ Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images / French President Francois Hollande (center), flanked by French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (left) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (right), addresses reporters near the Bataclan.

Philippe Wojazer / Reuters/Landov / A French policeman assists a victim near the Bataclan concert hall.

/ Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images / Rescue workers evacuate an injured person on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, near the Bataclan.

/ MIguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images / People wearing survival blankets walk by a rescuer near the Bataclan concert hall.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters/Landov / The Bataclan concert hall was the site of the most casualties.