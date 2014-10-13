Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Principal Makes Good On Bet With Students

Published October 13, 2014 at 6:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the triumph of finishing a marathon. Consider my cousin who ran the Chicago Marathon and celebrated by listening to a recorded message by her late father. Then there's Mike Neubert of South Dakota. The school principal told elementary students if they collectively ran 200 miles, he would run a marathon. They did, so he did, and they could watch from classrooms if they wanted to because he ran 73 laps around the school. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition