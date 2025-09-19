Searching For Love And Legal Status

When María Lopez was 6 years old, her grandmother gave her a piece of advice: marry someone with papers. María was undocumented, and throughout her teens and 20s, she

dealt with the struggle of dating to find both love and a path to permanent legal status in the United States.

María, now in her early 30s, tells host Anita Rao about this journey and the community of “undocu-cuties” she made along the way via her Instagram page, @ytienepapeles .

