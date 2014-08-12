Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Dead Woman Insists On 'Wizard Of Oz' Obit

Published August 12, 2014 at 7:14 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Seventy-five years ago today was the world premiere of "The Wizard Of Oz." A movie Joanna Scarpitti loved. So much so she made her daughter promise that when she died she'd use a famous line for the obituary - ding dong the witch is dead. Scarpitti died two weeks ago. Her daughter fulfilled the promise, adding that her mom was sweet with a side of zest. Sure enough, Scarpitti insisted on being dressed in all black with white stockings and red ruby slippers after her death. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition