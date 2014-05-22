Americans Are Working Less, So Why Are We So Stressed Out?

The amount of hours worked in the U.S. is considerably less than it used to be. And we’re not alone — every other advanced economy around the world is working less, too. But single parents are working more, as are the highly educated and wealthy.

Derek Thompson of The Atlantic joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss some of the reasons why it seems like we all have less leisure time.

Guest

Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

