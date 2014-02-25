Bringing The World Home To You

7 Ton Mango Vanishes From Popular Roadside Attraction

Published February 25, 2014 at 7:01 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Tourists visiting Bowen, Australia, got a bit of a shock yesterday when it was discovered that one of the town's famous giant fruits had mysteriously disappeared. The seven ton mango is so popular as a roadside attraction that the theft was national news in Australia -- just what one food chain was looking for when it snatched the fruit as a publicity stunt. This morning the mango is back and Aussie's famed Big Apple, Big Orange and Big Pineapple can relax. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition