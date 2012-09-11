Bringing The World Home To You

Coca-Cola Returns To Myanmar

Published September 11, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Our last word in business today is: soda diplomacy. The long isolated Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar, also known as Burma, is now undergoing dramatic political reform and opening up to the outside world. The U.S. recently lifted sanctions and sent an ambassador there. And what comes next? Coca-Cola.

Yesterday, the company announced it made its first shipments to Myanmar in more than 60 years. Coke is working with a local company to distribute its sodas. Myanmar will soon also get a taste of the soda marketing wars. Pepsi says it's planning to sell its drinks in the newly open market.

(SOUNDBITE OF COKE COMMERCIAL)

SINGERS: (Singing) I'd like to buy the world a Coke and keep it company.

MONTAGNE: And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

