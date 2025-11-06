Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC educators face financial strain, low morale. Plus, a preview of WUNC's new audio walking tour of Durham landmarks.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia BrownRachel McCarthyCole del Charco
Published November 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
American Tobacco Campus and Lucky Strike watertower, Durham, North Carolina, United States. 11 August 2024
Jonathan Clark
/
Zenstratus
American Tobacco Campus and Lucky Strike watertower, Durham, North Carolina, United States. 11 August 2024

0:01:00

‘From Politics to Paychecks’ series explores financial strains faced by NC educators

The financial situation of many public school employees in North Carolina is bleak. WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer interviewed several educators as part of a reporting series called "From Politics to Paychecks."

The series explores how political decisions are affecting NC educators' finances and families.

Liz joins Jeff Tiberii to talk about the educators she met in putting together this series, and about the politics and policies shaping their lives in very significant ways.

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

The film adaptation of NC native author’s novel ‘I Wish You All the Best’ opens

North Carolina native Mason Deaver’s debut novel, I Wish You All the Best, about a teen coming out as non-binary to their parents, is making its way to theatres, after a successful film festival run in 2024.

Mason Deaver, designer and novelist

0:33:00

Take a tour of historic Durham, with The Broadside

The team behind the WUNC podcast has put together an audio walking tour of downtown Durham… with stops at a bridge known for taking the tops off semitrucks, the Durham Armory, Black Wall Street, and more.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond, producer for WUNC’s podcast The Broadside

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco