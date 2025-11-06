NC educators face financial strain, low morale. Plus, a preview of WUNC's new audio walking tour of Durham landmarks.

0:01:00

‘From Politics to Paychecks’ series explores financial strains faced by NC educators

The financial situation of many public school employees in North Carolina is bleak. WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer interviewed several educators as part of a reporting series called "From Politics to Paychecks."

The series explores how political decisions are affecting NC educators' finances and families.

Liz joins Jeff Tiberii to talk about the educators she met in putting together this series, and about the politics and policies shaping their lives in very significant ways.

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

The film adaptation of NC native author’s novel ‘I Wish You All the Best’ opens

North Carolina native Mason Deaver’s debut novel, I Wish You All the Best, about a teen coming out as non-binary to their parents, is making its way to theatres, after a successful film festival run in 2024.

Mason Deaver, designer and novelist

0:33:00

Take a tour of historic Durham, with The Broadside

The team behind the WUNC podcast has put together an audio walking tour of downtown Durham… with stops at a bridge known for taking the tops off semitrucks, the Durham Armory, Black Wall Street, and more.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond, producer for WUNC’s podcast The Broadside

