Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Murrow's Legacy: American Journalism

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published October 14, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Radio host Bob Edwards is the author of the book Edward R. Murrow: and the Birth of Broadcast Journalism.

It covers some of the same ground as a new feature film, Good Night, and Good Luck, which chronicles Murrow's conflict with Sen. Joseph McCarthy. The film, starring David Strathairn as Murrow, was directed by George Clooney.

The former host of NPR's Morning Edition, Edwards is now heard on the XM satellite radio network. Edwards is also the author of Fridays with Red, about his radio friendship with legendary sportscaster Red Barber.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
See stories by Terry Gross