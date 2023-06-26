Bringing The World Home To You

91.5 HD2: WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina.
WUNC Music

WUNC Music to launch ‘Future Shock,’ its first locally-produced program

WUNC | By WUNC Music
Published June 26, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
Max Huffman
/
WUNC Music

WUNC Music is excited to announce that on July 1, 2023, it will add its first locally produced specialty show.

Future Shock, hosted by WUNC Music Director Brian Burns, is a new weekly show that explores progressive new sounds, global beats, and under-the-radar classics. Expect to hear a variety of genres from around the world; from jazz to funk to cumbia to reggae and beyond.

The show will also feature artist interviews on occasion. Indian Carnatic and R&B musician Sid Sriram joins as the first guest on the program.

Future Shock features a theme song created by Greensboro-based artist Quilla, and art by Carrboro
cartoonist Max Huffman.

The show will air on WUNC Music on Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with weekly playlists available on Spotify the following Monday.

