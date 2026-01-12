The TSA will charge a $45 fee to flyers without Real ID. Here's how to avoid it.

The commissioner of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles urged flyers to get a Real ID before a new fee comes into effect February 1.

"For those who don't yet have a Real ID, the easiest way to avoid the new verification process and fee is to get one before your next flight," commissioner Paul Tine said at a press conference at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Monday morning. "It's straightforward. We've made it more convenient than ever."

Tine was flanked by officials from the Transportation Security Administration, who outlined the process for flyers who didn't have a Real ID-compliant drivers license or passport. Beginning Feb. 1, those passengers will have to pay a $45 fee at pay.gov and show proof of payment at the TSA checkpoint.

"We highly encourage you to pay the fee in advance of your travel date to avoid delays at the screening checkpoint," said Jennifer Gordon, TSA's Federal Security Director at RDU.

Gordon said security screeners will accept a digital copy of the receipt or a printed copy. Passengers who don't pay before getting in line will be asked to step aside to complete the process. About 2,000 passengers a day pass through the screening checkpoints at RDU without Real ID or a passport, Gordon said.

NCDMV

Congress passed the Real ID requirement in 2005 in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Obtaining the ID — indicated by a white star in a yellow circle in most states — means taking more documents to the motor vehicle agency than most states require for regular IDs. After years of delays, the Trump administration began enforcing the requirement last May. Since then, ticketholders without compliant IDs have been allowed to fly with a warning.

The TSA initially proposed an $18 charge for passengers without a REAL ID, but officials said in December they raised it after realizing the alternative identification program would cost more than anticipated.

Many DMV offices in North Carolina saw delays and long lines last year, as residents scrambled to update their drivers' licenses to Real ID. Tine, the DMV commissioner, said his agency has issued over 5 million Real IDs. He said DMV has created a website for those who don't have one.

Tine urged people without Real ID to obtain one now, before DMV offices get busy during the summer.

"Please don't wait until summer, which is our busiest time of year. No need to show up early. We're seeing short lines all day, including the afternoons," he said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.

