NC Paleontologists make groundbreaking discovery about Nanotyrannus dinosaur

Paleontologists in North Carolina say they have made a groundbreaking discovery. They have evidence that a tyrannosaur species coexisted with T. rex, a speedy and agile creature called Nanotyrannus.

"This is the biggest dinosaur discovery of the decade, and I am proud that it is happening right here in North Carolina," said Governor Josh Stein. "North Carolina's public universities and public museums are continuously on the forefront of scientific research and advancement."

The announcement came jointly from the governor's office, North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, and North Carolina State University.

NC Museum of Natural Sciences The Nanotyrannus skull preserved in fossil.

For decades, paleontologists believed that Nanotyrannus fossils were younger aged T. rex dinosaurs, not their own species. This new evidence shows that these were two entirely different animals and that multiple tyrannosaur species inhabited the same ecosystems in the final million years before an asteroid impact caused the mass extinction of dinosaurs.

The discovery came after paleontologists in the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences' SECU DinoLab had been studying a pair of fossils called "Dueling Dinosaurs." These fossils are 67 million years old but "exquisitely preserved" according to the museum, which acquired them in 2020.

NC Museum of Natural Sciences The Nanotyrannus right hand preserved in fossil.

The Dueling Dinosaurs fossil contains two dinosaurs preserved together in a potential predator-prey encounter: a Triceratops and what was originally thought to be a juvenile tyrannosaur. They were found buried together in the Hell Creek Formation of Montana. That tyrannosaur is now confirmed to be a fully grown Nanotyrannus lancensis – not a teenage Tyrannosaurus rex, as many scientists once believed.

Dr. Lindsay Zanno, head of paleontology at the Museum of Natural Sciences and associate research professor at NC State University, and Dr. James Napoli, anatomist at Stony Brook University, co-authored the study appearing today in the scientific journal Nature.

"This fossil doesn't just settle the debate. It flips decades of T. rex research on its head," said Zanno.