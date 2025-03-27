Impacted by federal cuts, NCDHHS set to eliminate dozens of jobs after losing $100 million in grants

The State Department of Health and Human Services said because more than $100 million in federal grants was immediately terminated, it will result in the cutting of over 80 jobs.

It comes just days after federal health officials said they are pulling back $11.4 billion in COVID-19-related funds for state and local public health departments as well as other health organizations across the U.S.

The loss of federal funds is expected to impact a number of areas of work in North Carolina including immunization efforts, behavioral health, substance use disorder services, and infectious disease monitoring and response.

A spokesperson said some of the impacted funding supports work by local health departments, universities, hospitals, and local departments of social services.

In the statement, she added the department “is putting impacted vendors on notice for them to pause work supported by these funds,” until they learn more from the federal government.