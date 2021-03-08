-
Dr. Dave Hostler has seen his fair share of challenges in the medical field. As an Army pulmonary and critical care doctor, he has served in multiple…
-
Mary Ellen Shugart served two tours as an Army nurse in Vietnam in the 1960s and early 70s. She treated hundreds of soldiers, but the memory of one young…
-
First-Time Moms More Likely To Face Early Delivery And Postpartum Depression When Spouse Is DeployedA study from the Womack Army Medical Center shows a connection between deployments and premature delivery as well as postpartum depression.Captain…
-
The Fayetteville VA Medical Center and Womack Army Medical Center are joining forces on a new physical rehabilitation facility. The Community…