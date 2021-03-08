-
Wake County voters have overwhelmingly passed an $810-million school bond referendum. The final margin wasn't even close. Wake voters approved of the new…
-
Voters in Wake County and Raleigh have two major bonds to decide on when they go to the polls today. The $810-million Wake School Bond has been dissected…
-
The Marching Trojans from Garner Magnet High School aren’t marching this morning – they are sitting, and practicing, in the band room. Their bags and…
-
The Wake County Republican Party is opposing bond referendums for Raleigh transportation and public school construction projects. Voters will decide in…
-
The last time Wake County voters had a chance to decide on a nearly $1 billion school bond, they passed it. That was seven years ago. But in 1999, a…