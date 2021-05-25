Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Regulators Give Final OK To Duke Rate Increases Starting June 1

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published May 25, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT

Regulators have given final approval to rate increases that begin June 1 for customers of Duke Energy's two North Carolina divisions.

Rates for Duke Energy Carolinas, which covers most of western North Carolina including Charlotte, will rise an average of 0.7%. That's less than $2 a month for a typical household using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity.

Rates will rise an average of 4.7% on June 1 for customers of Duke Energy Progress, which serves the Asheville area and most of eastern North Carolina. The monthly bill for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours will increase by just over $6 over the next two years.

Commercial and industrial customers would see smaller percentage increases.

Duke says that rates are not rising as quickly as they might have because of excess income taxes it charged customers and is now refunding. The company says the refunds will continue for five years. After two years and five years, rates will go higher.

Regulators approved Duke's rate requests earlier this year, along with settlement agreements with various groups. Those settlements reduced what Duke originally requested.

Copyright 2021 WFAE. To see more, visit WFAE.

Tags

NewsDuke EnergyUtilitiesUtility Rates
David Boraks
David Boraks is a WFAE weekend host and a producer for "Charlotte Talks." He's a veteran Charlotte-area journalist who has worked part-time at WFAE since 2007 and for other outlets including DavidsonNews.net and The Charlotte Observer.
See stories by David Boraks
More Stories